Chincoteague pony swim cancelled again because of pandemic

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — The annual wild pony swim on Virginia’s Chincoteague Island has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Washington Post reported Monday that the continued presence of the virus and restrictions on gatherings were behind the organizers’ decision to cancel to the July event. Chincoteague and nearby Assateague Island are known for their wild horses. The annual pony swim between the two spots is run in large part by the local fire company. Foals are auctioned to help keep the herd from overexpanding. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are often raised and go to the fire company. A 1947 children’s book, “Misty of Chincoteague,” helped draw attention to the pony swim.