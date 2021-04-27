Deputies search for missing Princeton woman

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Deputies in Mercer County are investigating reports of a missing Princeton woman.

Amy Huffman, 51, was last seen at her residence on Marie Lane around 4 AM Monday.

Officers don't know what she was last wearing, but she left in her 2014 Black Jeep Cherokee. A photo of her license plate is below.

She is 5'9" and weighs 270 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Huffman has Parkinson's Disease and may be without her medication.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks says a report has been filed and deputies are actively investigating.

