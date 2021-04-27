Europe starts tests for automated asteroid spotters

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say they have switched on a new telescope at the European Southern Observatory as part of an effort to create an automated network for spotting asteroids which might pose a risk to Earth. The 56-centimeter telescope saw ‘first light’ at the La Silla Observatory in Chile. It will work together with a twin in Cebreros, Spain, to test whether the same object in space can be detected with one device and then tracked by another. The tests are a precursor to a planned network of automated telescopes being developed by ESO and the European Space Agency. The project, called Flyeye, will survey the night sky for fast-moving objects and flag those that could become a threat to human researchers for further investigation.