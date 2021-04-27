Ex-White House adviser charged in $200K theft from schools

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama has been arrested on charges alleging he stole over $200,000 from the network. Seth Andrew is the founder of Democracy Prep. He was arrested Tuesday in Manhattan on wire fraud, money laundering and false statement charges. His lawyer says he will plead not guilty. Andrew awaited an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Andrew stole from the same schools he helped create. She says he used the money to save money on a mortgage for a multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment.