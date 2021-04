FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County man is facing drug charges after a routine stop for a traffic infraction in the Oak Hill area.

A K9 search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a substance that officials believe to be heroin.

Keith Allen Sizemore, 40, was arrested on the scene for Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

Sizemore is now awaiting court proceedings for his charges.