FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has launched a civil rights probe into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina.

The announcement on Tuesday came hours after Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also called for a special prosecutor as pressure built on local officials to release body camera footage of last week’s shooting.

A local judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday to consider formal requests to make the video public.

By BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press