Greenbrier East High School hosts first virtual art show

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling in-person art showcases, teachers in Greenbrier County created their first ever virtual art show.

The pandemic brought about many challenges to art teachers in Greenbrier county including showcasing student's work, which led to the creation of the virtual show case.

Stephanie Tilley and Mark Cline are both art teachers at Greenbrier East High School who were instrumental in producing the virtual art show.

Both instructors say the silver lining of presenting the show virtually is broadening the audience.

"With the digital format, I believe we were able to reach a wider audience," said Tilley. "I think what was unique is a lot of people don't recognize the hidden talent our students have."

"The nice thing about the show is, a lot of people who would not have been able to attend something like this for whatever reason can bring it up on their computer or on their phone and watch and listen to it," said Cline.

This virtual art show features over 100 pieces of art work.

It also also includes original songs from band students and vocals by students in chorus.

Jim Allder, the Director of Bands at Greenbrier East High School said, his rock band class has been almost completely remote, and the virtual art show gave students the opportunity to compose music instead of just playing it.

"A lot of them have been in traditional band programs before, a lot of them have played music with other people but very few of them had created something new themselves," said Allder.

Those compositions were then used as the sound track for the show, along with vocals from chorus students.

Barbara Lutz, the music teacher said with concerts being cancelled, her chorus students were excited to get to participate.

"When they found out that they were going to be able to be a part of this virtual experience with the um art department, I think they were really excited to be included," said Lutz.

All the teachers involved with the show are proud of their students' hard work, to make the first virtual art show a reality.

The virtual art show is available for the public to view on YouTube.

