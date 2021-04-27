Group challenges segregated meetings about Chauvin verdict

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative legal group is challenging a Wisconsin school district over an email sent to families soliciting their participation in what appeared to be racially segregated meetings to discuss the verdict in the trial of the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter to Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins on Monday highlighting part of an email sent to West High School parents that included a “Zoom link for parents of color” and a “Zoom link for white parents.” Principal Karen Boran apologized for the wording of the email. The district says it doesn’t exclude participants from meetings based on the color of their skin.