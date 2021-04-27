Hungary’s parliament overhauls higher education amid outcry

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday voted to transfer state assets worth billions of dollars into foundations that will control many of the country’s public universities and cultural institutions. Opposition figures have decried the move as a theft of public funds, and the latest step in what critics call a takeover of Hungary’s higher education system by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Some higher education institutions have resisted the attempted restructuring, which critics say is a further attempt by Orban’s government to achieve greater sway over the country’s institutions.