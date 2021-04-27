Impact of census results in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia's population continues to drop. The latest census reveals the Mountain State lost more population per capita than any other state in the Union, resulting in the loss of a congressional seat.

West Virginia saw a population decrease of more than three percent. So where does the state go from here? The first step is redistricting, shrinking from three congressional districts to two.

Experts said the impact won't be felt in DC, it'll be felt in the community.

"There's 435 representatives, and two out of 435 or three out of 435 isn't that big of a difference, but the casework side... the side where our representatives help constituents intervene with the beaurocracy, whether you have trouble with the VA or social security or your medicare reimbursement -- that will be more affected," Jim White, a political science professor at Concord University, said.

The census prompts district line changes at the state legislative level as well.

"So we have 100 representatives in our House of Delegates. One-hundred delegates from 67 districts. Well, we're not going to be that way anymore. We're going to have 100 members of the House of Delegates from 100 districts," White said.

But the legislature won't begin making those changes until city and county data is released. Local leaders said southern West Virginia is in for a wake-up call, like Mercer County.

"It's estimated that we will have about a 9% population loss between 2010 to 2020," Greg Puckett, a Mercer County Commissioner, said. "That's significant for a county our size."

The decline in population could also mean less federal funding.

"The feds tend to look at that and say, 'with the lower numbers... do you really have the need for all of these different pieces?' I would argue that we have a greater need," Puckett said.

West Virginia is just one of seven states that will lose seats, while six others gained seats.