In Africa, vaccine hesitancy adds to slow rollout of doses

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Some Africans are hesitating to get COVID-19 vaccines amid concerns about their safety,. The reluctance is alarming public health officials, and some countries have started to destroy thousands of doses that expired before use. Malawi and South Sudan in recent days have said they will destroy some of their doses. It’s a concerning development on a continent where health officials have been outspoken about the need for vaccine equity as the world’s rich nations hold the bulk of shots. Africa has received less than 2% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally, according to the World Health 0rganization. The continent seeks to vaccinate up to 60% of its people by the end of 2022.