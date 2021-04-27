Israeli soccer referee comes out as transgender woman

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — An Israeli soccer referee has come out as transgender and is living — and enforcing the rules of the game — as a woman. Sapir Berman announced Tuesday that she has received the support of her family, the local referees’ union and Israeli and international soccer officials. She said even players and fans have begun to address her as a woman, even if they don’t always like her calls. Israeli society has a reputation for being gay friendly. Tel Aviv is host to one of the world’s largest gay pride parades each year. But some of Israel’s soccer powerhouses are located in communities where attitudes are more conservative.