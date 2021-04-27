Kosovo recalls war victims on National Missing Person’s Day

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has urged Serbia to help bring to justice any individuals suspected of responsibility for genocide during the 1998-1999 Kosovo War. April 27 is Kosovo’s National Missing Person’s Day, when the small Balkans nation remembers ethnic Albanians and Serbs still unaccounted-for from the war. More than 10,000 people died during the conflict, and 1,639 people are still classified as missing. On April 27, 1999, Serb army troops and paramilitaries dragged at least 377 ethnic Albanian men from a refugee convoy and executed them along the road in Kosovo. Prime Minister Albin Kurti was scheduled to meet with European Union leaders about talks aimed at normalizing ties between Kosovo and Serbia.