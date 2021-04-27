Legionella bacteria found in 2 sinks at WVa hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials say bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease has been detected at a state-run hospital. The Department of Health and Human Resources says the bacteria was discovered Tuesday at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington. It was found in water from two sinks in an administrative building during routine testing. No buildings where patients are located have been affected. About 30 employees will be moved from the administration building to work elsewhere. The hospital will install a new industrial hot water tank and plans to have the entire building tested by early next week. Legionnaire’s disease is spread by inhaling droplets from contaminated water sources.