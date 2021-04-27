Mexico passes 345,000 dead, to start vaccinating ages 50-59

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s pandemic deaths have risen above 345,000, though officials say most states in the country are not seeing any rebound in coronavirus cases. Only the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, home to the resort of Cancun, has seen an uptick in cases as has the Pacific coast state of Colima. The government announced plans Tuesday to start vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 59. Previously, only front-line health care personnel, teachers and those over 60 had been eligible for the shots. The government has administered 16.7 million doses to date, a small amount given the country’s population of 126 million.