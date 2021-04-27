Muted celebrations of Dutch king’s birthday amid pandemic

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch have celebrated their king’s birthday in muted fashion as a coronavirus lockdown prevents large-scale street parties for the second year running. Tuesday’s national holiday comes with lockdown fatigue rising and a day before an easing of some restrictions. The relaxation comes even though hospitals are having to postpone regular medical procedures so they can focus on the high level of COVID-19 patients. King Willem-Alexander is marking his 54th birthday in the southern city of Eindhoven, a city that brands itself as a hub for high-tech innovation, for a digital version of the annual royal walkabout.