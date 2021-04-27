New this week: ‘Without Remorse’ and ‘The Mosquito Coast’

This week’s new entertainment releases include Michael B. Jordan playing an elite Navy SEAL avenging his pregnant wife’s death in a “Without Remorse,” hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday. If you’re hunting for something a little more family friendly, Netflix has the animated “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” premiering Friday as well. In music releases, Billie Eilish is dropping the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album on Thursday while R&B singer Dawn Richard is set to drop her sixth solo album on Friday. On TV, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back for a 10-episode fourth season.