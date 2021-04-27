Seasonal Allergies: symptoms, treatments and are masks effective?

Temperatures are going up and flowers are beginning to bloom. Beauty isn't the only by-product of that blooming. Spring-time pollen is another. High pollen levels ushers-in those dreadful seasonal allergy symptoms.

"Usually the symptoms are excessive sneezing, runny and stuffy nose. They also have blocked nose (and) itchy watery eyes Dr. Anjun Rana, Allergist at Mercer Asthma, Allergy & Immunology Center

For people with asthma, these symptoms can become more dire. Leading to more coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. This makes it a little harder to differentiate between COVID-19 symptoms and allergy symptoms.

"A lot of patients should know when their seasonal allergies start and kind of what the symptoms are. But if they have anything that is out of the usual for what they usually expect during the season. Then that might be a reason to make sure that they don't have coronavirus." Dr. Donald Asbury, Allergist at Allergy Asthma Center of Bluefield

Most people take over-the-counter allergy medicine, better known as antihistamines to combat allergy symptoms, but there are other treatment options like immunotherapy and sublingual immunotherapy added Dr. Rana. Mask have also proven to be effective against pollen.

Mask prevents the allergen to have an access to your air passages. So they should be effective and they are effective. The reason i am saying this because most of the time this year i am seeing more eye allergy, which are not covered with mask." Dr. Anjun Rana, Allergist at Mercer Asthma, Allergy & Immunology Center

"I have some patients that when they are cutting grass, riding the mower. They can put the mask on and it keeps them from breathing in as much of that pollen." Dr. Donald Asbury, Allergist at Allergy Asthma Center of Bluefield

Local allergist told WVVA that it is important to get tested for all allergies before limiting your symptoms to a certain one.