Pritzker signs expansive health care access, equity proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor has signed into law legislation to make health care more accessible and equitable for people of color. The wide-ranging law includes provisions reducing sales taxes to 1% on blood-sugar test kits and prioritizing state funding for Illinois communities with high rates of violence. It is the last of the four pillars for racial justice authored by the Legislative Black Caucus that the Democratic governor has signed into law. Republicans swiftly criticized Pritzker for endorsing programs that will cost billions of dollars while the state continues to swim in debt.