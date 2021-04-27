Publisher pulls Philip Roth bio, cuts ties with author

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a highly anticipated biography of Philip Roth is pulling the book and cutting ties with author Blake Bailey, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. W.W. Norton and Company previously released Bailey’s memoir “The Splendid Things We Planned.” The stunning decision follows allegations last week from former students of Bailey, who in the 1990s taught eighth grade English in New Orleans, that he had behaved inappropriately while they were in his class and later sought sexual relationships. Two former students and a publishing executive have alleged that he assaulted them. Bailey has denied any wrongdoing.