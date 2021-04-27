Raleigh County Deputy saves 2-year-old boy

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Deputy is being recognized by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office for a heroic action early Tuesday morning.

Deputy H.L. Harvey was checking dispatch logs on his computer and noticed a pending call of a 2-year-old boy who was unresponsive and gasping.

Since EMS had not received the call yet, Harvey notified the Emergency Operations Center that he would respond to the scene, since he was in the area.

Harvey arrived on scene and took the child to a nearby hospital.

The hospital was able to perform lifesaving measures and save the child.

"Every day Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, like their peers from other law enforcement agencies, serve their communities with pride and distinction, frequently going above and beyond what is expected," the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department said in their post on Facebook.

A criminal investigation is pending, as it appeared during the medical examination that the child inadvertently ingested narcotics.