Russian defense chief scoffs at Western warnings on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense chief says a troop pullback from areas near Ukraine had nothing to do with Western pressure, adding that Moscow will continue doing what is necessary to protect itself. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also voiced concern Tuesday about NATO forces’ presence near Russia. The recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine worried the West that strongly urged the Kremlin to withdraw its forces. Shoigu, who ordered the troop drawdown on Thursday after massive drills, scoffed at the Western calls as inappropriate. Ukraine’s president, meanwhile, called for modifying a peace deal in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have faced Russia-backed separatists. More than 14,000 have been killed in seven years of fighting.