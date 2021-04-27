Saudi crown prince defends austerity steps, social loosening

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has laid out a vigorous defense of his domestic policies and the thinking behind his push to transform the kingdom economically and socially. In a lengthy interview Tuesday night that stretched past midnight, the prince also expressed hopes for good relations with rival Iran and said Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration are in agreement on most issues of mutual concern. He provided a detail explanation for why the government has raised taxes, cut subsidies and embarked on unpopular austerity measures. He said there are talks to sell a 1% stake in the state-owned oil giant Aramco to a leading global energy company.