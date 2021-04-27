Shady Spring claims Region 3 Co-title, returns to state tournament for first time since 1994

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - For just the second time in school history, the Tigers are headed to Charleston for the boy's state basketball tournament.

The Tigers dominated a Region 3 Co-final against Nicholas County, 93-44, to send the team back upstate for the first time since 1994.

Senior Todd Duncan paved the way with a game-high 25 points (7 3-PT FG). Jaden Holstein also pitched in 21 points under the bucket. Rylee Nicholas led the Grizzlies with 14 points.

Now, after feeling like underdogs to start the year, Ronnie Olson's team has evolved into a different breed.

"I would call this team -- hungry dogs," he said. "Because that's all they've been. They've been hungry and play with that chip on their shoulder all year. They took it personal -- that last year got taken away from us. Every game they go in like it's their last one and that's what you want out of a group of young men -- just go all out. I think we'll be tough to deal with next week."

Shady Spring will be the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA tournament and will face No. 6 Herbert Hoover next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.