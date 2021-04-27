Sprong scores early, Capitals shut out Islanders 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored 1:29 in, and the Washington Capitals shut out the New York Islanders 1-0 to win their first home game with fans this season. The Capitals swept a mini three-game series against the Islanders and reclaimed first place in the East Division. Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves for his second NHL shutout. Alex Ovechkin missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. The Islanders were shut out for the third time in six games.