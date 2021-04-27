Staying warm through midweek; cold front to bring changes by Thursday

High pressure just off to our east will keep southerly wind flow and mild temperatures with us into tonight and into tomorrow. Low temps tonight will be well-above normal for this time of year, bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We should stay dry tonight, with only a few passing clouds by late this evening.

Tomorrow should bring more sunshine to start the day, but we'll see more cloud cover during the afternoon as a frontal system heads our way from the west. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow, with occasional wind gusts over 20 MPH. However, we'll still be Summer-like, with high temps again in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few stray showers and thunderstorms could fire off tomorrow before the day or night is over, but no severe weather is expected.

Thursday, the front will move into our area, bringing wider-spread showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. We look to see more rounds of rain through early Friday, but should dry out by Friday afternoon. While the severe weather threat will remain minimal for our area, winds could occasionally get gusty into late week and we could see a few heavy downpours.

We look dry, but a quite a bit cooler by the weekend....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!