Summer-like temperatures arrive today!

Another day where high pressure remains in control. This will keep us dry all day and also bring a southwesterly flow into the area. This means warmer temperatures all around. Much of the eastern half of the United States are experiencing a warmer than average trend. Temperatures today will be ten to fifteen degrees warmer than normal throughout our viewing area.

Highs for most in the upper 70s and 80s. Mostly sunny skies around.

Clouds increase overnight with temperature staying warm in the 50s and 60s. A front lingers up to our north which may spark a few showers for our northern counties late Wednesday afternoon and past sunset. A thunderstorm (non-severe) is possible, but most of the area will stay dry with times of sun and clouds.

Winds today will be breezy with gusts around 20 MPH, but tomorrow gusts strengthen to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday remain much above normal in the mid-upper 70s and 80s. A cold front crosses through on Friday which will provide a cool down again. Temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s and remain that way on Saturday. Yes low temperatures will be impacted too from this front. Expect lows Friday night to fall into the 30s and 40s and remain this way again for Saturday night.

This front will also provide rain chances for both Thursday and Friday. For now looks like most of the rain will build in later in the day for Thursday and try to head out of here during Friday afternoon. A few storms aren't out of the question Thursday and Friday.

High pressure saves us for the weekend bringing dry and sunny weather for a few days. Ridge starts to build again which will warm us up for the later part of the weekend. High temperatures on Sunday warm into the 70s again for most.