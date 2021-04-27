U.K. Variant detected in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The more-contagious UK Variant of COVID-19 has been found in Mercer County.

Four cases have been reported, according to Roger Topping, the Health Department's administrator.

Topping says two individuals who contracted the variant are as young as 12 and 26-years-old.

"COVID does not care if you are young or old, rich or poor, black or white," Topping says. "We have had reports of a two month old and a two week old contracting COVID-19."

Topping is urging Mercer County residents to get vaccinated to stop the spread.

"As they say, 'the life you save may be your own,'" he said.

If you still need your COVID-19 vaccine, there are several opportunities in Mercer County this week.

The Mercer County Health Department is holding open clinics Wednesday through Friday at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati Center.

Shots are first-come-first-serve from 8 AM to 4 PM, and are open to anyone 16 and up.