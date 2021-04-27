US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country. The department announced on Tuesday that it had instructed all personnel to depart the country unless their jobs require them to be physically located in Afghanistan. The order was not specific as to the number of people affected, but it went well beyond the usual curtailment of staffers for security and safety reasons. Such orders normally apply only to non-essential personnel.