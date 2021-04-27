Victim identified in fatal Tazewell County crash

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Officers have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Tazwell County.

The crash occurred around 4:12 PM on Monday. The driver of an SUV was traveling Westbound on Route 460 in Richlands near the Baker Hollow Road intersection when they struck a pedestrian on a bicycle.

The pedestrian was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he later passed away. He has been identified as 47-year-old Charles "Chuckey" Wesley Lyons.

No charges have been made at this time, as the crash is still under investigation.

