Skip to Content

Victim identified in fatal Tazewell County crash

Updated
Last updated today at 10:00 am
9:56 am NewsTop Stories

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Officers have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Tazwell County.

The crash occurred around 4:12 PM on Monday. The driver of an SUV was traveling Westbound on Route 460 in Richlands near the Baker Hollow Road intersection when they struck a pedestrian on a bicycle.

The pedestrian was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he later passed away. He has been identified as 47-year-old Charles "Chuckey" Wesley Lyons.

No charges have been made at this time, as the crash is still under investigation.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.

Author Profile Photo

WVVA

More Stories

Skip to content