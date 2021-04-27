West Virginia governor appoints new judge in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Kenneth Ballard of Charleston to the position covering Kanawha County. He will replace Judge Tod J. Kaufman, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Ballard has been chief family court judge since 2010 in Kanawha County and has also been juvenile drug court judge. The governor’s office says Ballard has practiced law in West Virginia for 20 years. Kaufman served as judge for 32 years.