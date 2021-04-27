WVa offers $100 savings bonds to vaccinated 16-35 year old residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced in his Monday press briefing that $100 savings bonds would be available to any resident in the 16-35 age group that gets fully vaccinated.

The savings bonds will work as an incentive for those that have not received their COVID-19 vaccine. Residents in the age group who are fully vaccinated are eligible to receive the bond as well.

"Our kids today probably don’t really realize just how important they are in shutting this thing down," Gov. Justice said. "I’m trying to come up with a way that’s truly going to motivate them – and us – to get over the hump."

Gov. Justice's goal is to get 70% of all West Virginians vaccinated. Currently, 52% of West Virginians are either partially or fully vaccinated.

"If we can get to 70%, we’ll shut this virus down," Gov. Justice said. "If we do that, the masks go away, the hospitalizations go away, and the deaths become minimal."

Stay with WVVA for more information on these savings bonds, as it becomes available.