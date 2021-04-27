WVU-Tennessee to open 2028 college football season in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers and Volunteers will headline the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina in the fall of 2028, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The game is slated for Saturday, September 2, 2028 in the home of the Carolina Panthers.

The two teams met in the Queen City in September of 2018, with WVU claiming a 40-14 victory.

"West Virginia University has a strong alumni fan base in Charlotte and the surrounding region. Through the years, our fans have enjoyed traveling to Charlotte for our bowl and neutral site games," WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a press release. "As with the game in 2018, this gives us a chance to play a strong nonconference opponent in a city that is known for its great hospitality. Based on the attendance from 2018, this series renewal should be another fan favorite."

Ticket information will be released at a later date.