Wyoming County man faces charges for possessing Methamphetamine, Suboxone

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Oceana man is facing drug charges in Wyoming County.

On Monday, Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies observed Jessie James Sprouse Jr., 56, walking in the Lynco area.

While speaking to the deputies, Sprouse admitted to having Suboxone in his wallet.

Upon further investigation, deputies found 11 small bags of Methamphetamine intended for sale on Sprouse. He also had $1900 in cash in his possession.

Sprouse was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possession of Suboxone. He was arraigned, and his bond was set at $50,000.

Sprouse was transported to Southern Regional Jail, and is awaiting trial.