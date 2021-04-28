Appalachian Power employees save dog from burning doghouse

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Appalachian Power employees are being recognized for their actions that saved a dog near the Point Pleasant Service Center in February.

Chanze Gilbert and Trent Schoonover were walking across the parking lot at the service center, and saw smoke coming out of the neighbors yard.

Gilbert and Schoonover rushed to the fence separating the service center from the property, and saw that their doghouse was on fire. The dog was not inside the house, but chained near it and trying to escape.

Schoonover ran to get a fire extinguisher, and Gilbert jumped the fence and cut the chain to save the dog.

After the fire was extinguished, the pair found that the fire was caused by a heat lamp. The lamp ignited straw that was insulating the doghouse.

The homeowners expressed their gratitude with a gift basket for the two Appalachian Power employees.

"I know these men well and this is just in their character. They care about each other and their fellow man," District System Supervisor, Leon Brotsky said. "I’m just very thankful they were at the right place at the right time and we were able to lend a hand to our neighbors and get our four-legged friend moved to safety."