Apply for a Quinternship at WVVA

WVVA Television, Inc., an award winning NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, is looking for qualified students to participate in our paid internship program. The Quinternship Program is open to college and university juniors, seniors, and above.

The internship provides hands on experience, working with industry standard equipment.

WVVA is part of Quincy Media, a family-owned organization with 16 TV stations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

WVVA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, click here.