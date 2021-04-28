Columbus mayor requests federal probe of police force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sent a letter Wednesday to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into the city’s police department following a spate of police killings of Black people. The Democratic mayor said that while the city is committed to reform and has already established a number of “significant” changes in the past few years, it is not enough. The Justice Department recently announced it’s opening probes into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, and in Minneapolis following last year’s death of George Floyd. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the family of Ma’Khia Bryant has called for full investigations into the teen’s fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer.