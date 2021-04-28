Bomb targets police van in southwest Pakistan, kills officer

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful roadside bomb has exploded near a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan, killing an officer and wounding five others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack in the town of Qilla Abdullah in southwestern Baluchistan province. The attack came as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Baluchistan on a day-long visit. The premier was far from where the attack happened. Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil. Militants are also active in the province.