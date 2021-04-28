Celebs like Dolly and Bruce raid closets for charity auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Christine Baranski wants your help cleaning out her closet. The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is donating three custom-made Bob Mackie gowns for an online charity auction on Wednesday and she’s tapped a starry group of A-listers to follow her lead. The eye-popping haul includes a Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman’s closet, a banjo signed by Steve Martin, boots from Bruce Springsteen and a dress from Dolly Parton that comes with its own mannequin. A portion of proceeds from every item sold will benefit The Actors Fund. The slate available at Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers includes a key prop from “The Phantom of the Opera.”