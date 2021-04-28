Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney calls speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won’t seek re-election next year “wishful thinking.” Trump on Tuesday suggested Wyoming’s congresswoman would become a lobbyist or run for president to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney told reporters Wednesday she’s committed to winning a fourth term in 2022. Cheney joined nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the U.S. House in voting to impeach. Cheney has said Trump betrayed his office. She has defended her vote as one of conscience.