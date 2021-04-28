Chicago-based Poetry Foundation hires new president

NEW YORK (AP) — The Poetry Foundation has chosen Michelle T. Boone as its new president. It’s the first time a woman and a person of color will be leading the wealthy, Chicago-based institution. The Poetry Foundation oversees the century-old Poetry magazine, organizes workshops and other programs, and distributes millions of dollars in awards and grants. The 59-year-old Boone has extensive experience in government and foundation work. The Poetry Foundation, like many cultural organizations around the country, has been trying to diversify and otherwise break from its historically white past since last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.