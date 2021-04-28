Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing is expected to last one day. The investigation into von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March after the intern told a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant. The Boise Police Department is investigating. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations and maintains the sexual activity was consensual.