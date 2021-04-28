Fedde, Harrison lift Nats over Jays in Springer’s debut

DUNEDIN. Fla. (AP) — Erick Fedde went six strong innings, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat Toronto 8-2 in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut. Fedde allowed one run and two hits, including a fifth-inning solo homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three. Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz, a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0. Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason, went 0 for 4. Trea Turner had four hits and Josh Bell also homered for the Nationals.