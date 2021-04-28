France unveils new counterterrorism and intelligence bill

PARIS (AP) — The French government has unveiled a new counterterrorism and intelligence bill aimed at better preventing attacks, notably via a greater surveillance of extremist websites. The bill had been in preparation for months. Its formal presentation in a Cabinet meeting comes just days after a French police official was killed inside her police station in what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack. In a news conference, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the text will strengthen French intelligence services’ power to watch people’s online activities.