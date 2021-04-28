Greek far-right lawmaker held, awaiting extradition ruling

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say a Greek far-right member of the European Parliament is refusing to be extradited from Belgium to Greece. Ioannis Lagos was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a Greek court last October for being a high-ranking member of a criminal organization. He was convicted along with 17 other members of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it. Brussels prosecutors said Wednesday that Lagos “did not accept to be handed over to the Greek authorities. The judge decided to place him in detention.” It says a court will decide within the next 15 days whether he should be extradited.