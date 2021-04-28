Hospice of Southern West Virginia to host cruise in Saturday

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safe House will be hosting a car cruise in this weekend.

It serves as a registration opportunity for the upcoming Friends of Charity Auto Fair.

Anyone interested in entering a car in the fair, can take advantage of a reduced registration fee.

Tyler Jordon, the Director of Public Relations at Hospice of Southern West Virginia said, this allows car enthusiasts to meet up with one another, while also raising money for two non-profit organizations who felt the impact of COVID-19.



"This is an excellent opportunity to help out the two community -- two local non-profits in the community, um you know who were really hit hard by covid and had to cancel several fundraisers," said Jordon.

The Cruise in will take place on Saturday, May 1 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM at Marquee Cinemas.

The Auto Fair will take place this summer.