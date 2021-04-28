How to travel safely and cheaply this summer

As vaccinations roll out, questions remain about how and where people can travel safely and on a budget this summer. Experts recommend first and foremost to get vaccinated before traveling and continue to follow CDC guidance for COVID-19 safety even after being inoculated. To save money, take advantage of new airline policies that allow fee-free changes and cancellations, providing you the opportunity to book cheaper flights now, before prices increase as summer approaches, but retain the ability to change your mind later. If you want to get out of the country, target locations with open borders like Iceland or Belize.