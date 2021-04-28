ICYMI: In Focus show highlights Crime Victims’ Rights Week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - In case you missed it (ICYMI), on Sunday April 25, WVVA's Sunday morning show 'In Focus' highlighted National Crime Victims' Rights week. This year, it was held the week of April 18.

This was the 40th annual recognition for victims for crime.

"Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) is a time to renew our commitment to serving all victims of crime, to acknowledge the achievements in victim services and allied professions, to honor those who have gone above and beyond in their service to others, and to remember crime victims and survivors," according to the Office for Victims of Crime website.

WVVA interviewed Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Plaster, Sasha Bowman, who serves as the V-Stop Program Director and Teresa Layne, the Victim Witness Assistance Program Director. They elaborated on the importance of Crime Victims' Rights week at the national and local levels, resources available for crime victims and family members and more.

