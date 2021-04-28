Man linked to Capitol riot convicted of threats to lawmakers

NEW YORK (AP) — A social media agitator linked to the U.S. Capitol riot has been convicted on federal charges he threatened to kill members of Congress in a verdict rejecting his claims that he meant no harm. A jury found Brendan Hunt guilty on Wednesday at the close of a weeklong trial in federal court in Brooklyn. The 37-year-old Hunt wasn’t at the Capitol. But he admitted creating a series of menacing-sounding posts. He also told jurors he never thought they would be taken seriously.