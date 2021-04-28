Skip to Content

Marshall University President to step down July 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Marshall University President Dr. Jerome Gilbert will resign at the end of his term, the University announced Wednesday.

In a letter to the University, Dr. Gilbert cited personal and professional reasons for his departure in July 2022.

Dear Marshall students, faculty and staff,

I am writing to let you know that after considerable personal reflection, I have decided to define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University.

For a variety of personal and professional reasons, I have informed the Board of Governors that I will not seek an extension of my current contract and will be stepping down from my position effective July 15, 2022.

I am announcing my decision now to give the board ample time to make plans to search for the next president.

Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university.

I look forward to continuing to work with all of you over the next 14 months.

Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall University in January 2016.

